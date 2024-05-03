Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$162.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

TSE CJT opened at C$118.77 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.28.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

