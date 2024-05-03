CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $24.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 298.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

