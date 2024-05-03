Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $85.70, but opened at $90.33. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 188,400 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

