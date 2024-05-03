Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

