Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,430,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $116.36 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $122.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

