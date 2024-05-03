Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,430,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $116.36 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $122.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.