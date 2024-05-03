Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,032,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

