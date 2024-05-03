Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

