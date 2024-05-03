Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,470 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 985,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 157,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

