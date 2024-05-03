Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $360.00 Price Target at HSBC

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $335.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.65. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

