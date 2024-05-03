CDW Co. (CDW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on June 11th

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

CDW Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $218.41 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $162.59 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

