Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 844 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

