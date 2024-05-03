CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Richard F. Wallman Acquires 5,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 40.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

