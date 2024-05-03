CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Richard F. Wallman Acquires 5,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of CECO stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
