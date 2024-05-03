CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 483,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

