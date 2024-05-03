CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Up 26.8%

Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) shot up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
CENAQ Energy Trading Up 26.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CENAQ Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.