Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $239.05

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $239.05, but opened at $229.15. Cencora shares last traded at $226.95, with a volume of 445,751 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Cencora Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $73,653,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

