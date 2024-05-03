Certuity LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL opened at $6.08 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 187.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

