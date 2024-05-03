Certuity LLC Invests $201,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,372,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,326,000 after acquiring an additional 408,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ENB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.14%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.