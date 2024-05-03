Certuity LLC Invests $203,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,861.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625,482 shares of company stock worth $21,768,311. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.