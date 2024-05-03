Certuity LLC Invests $214,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,132 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

