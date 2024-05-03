Certuity LLC Invests $62,000 in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

