Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
