Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.