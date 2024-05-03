Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

