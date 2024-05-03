Certuity LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Amcor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

