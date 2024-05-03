Certuity LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 955,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,128,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

