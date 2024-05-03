Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 13,449 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 79,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.4 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

