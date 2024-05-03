Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 347 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $590.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.53 and its 200-day moving average is $562.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

