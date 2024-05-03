Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 347 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $590.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.53 and its 200-day moving average is $562.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.