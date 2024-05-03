Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 5,636 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

