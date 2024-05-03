Certuity LLC Takes $207,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

