Certuity LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Banco Santander by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

