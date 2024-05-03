Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $37.12. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 85,161 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,455 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $12,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 286,870 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,715,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

