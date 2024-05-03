Choreo LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $350.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

