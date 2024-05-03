Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.