Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

