Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $86.29 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

