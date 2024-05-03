Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 2,024 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $312.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

