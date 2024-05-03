Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $250.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

