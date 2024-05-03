Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

