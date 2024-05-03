Choreo LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $295.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.35 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

