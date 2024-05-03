Choreo LLC Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after acquiring an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

