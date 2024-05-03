Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in State Street by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,223,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,128,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

STT stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

