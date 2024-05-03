Choreo LLC Invests $476,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

