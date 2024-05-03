Choreo LLC Invests $544,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VMC opened at $264.47 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $178.54 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.