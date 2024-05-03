Choreo LLC Invests $577,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,839,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,492,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

