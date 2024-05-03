Choreo LLC Invests $586,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after buying an additional 249,533 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after acquiring an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,493,000 after acquiring an additional 204,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 59.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 182,889 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $525.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.46. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile



Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

