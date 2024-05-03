Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

