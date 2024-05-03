Choreo LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

VICI stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

