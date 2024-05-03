Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,728,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 242,447 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 230,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DINO opened at $54.24 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.