Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 188.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

