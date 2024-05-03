Choreo LLC Purchases 12,160 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.9 %

ET stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.