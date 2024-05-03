Choreo LLC Purchases 171 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Choreo LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $303.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

